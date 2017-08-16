Work Smart: Your Weekly Guide To Being Your Most Productive Self

We get it, you’re busy. Your inbox has 678 unread messages, you never seem to cross everything off of your to-do list, and your days feel lost to a constant stream of distractions and interruptions.

That’s why we’ve created the Work Smart newsletter. Whether it’s setting time limits for managing emails or understanding which projects and commitments to quit in order to advance the things that really matter, we’ve been researching and writing about how to be your most productive self for years.

Every Sunday Fast Company’s Anisa Purbasari Horton will bring you stories, insights, and ideas on how you can work smarter–not harder. We’ll also share habits and routines of successful people to inspire you to make your working life more productive and rewarding.

To subscribe, sign by checking the “Work Smart” box in this list or just enter your email address below.