  • 07.20.17
  • 11:00 am

This Donald Trump Jr. Headline Had All Of Twitter Making The Exact “Same” Joke

How one tantalizingly worded headline connected with a large swath of Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr. [Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]
By Joe Berkowitz2 minute Read

Misery loves company, and this year it has had no shortage.

Many who were once casual newsreaders have found their thumbs fused to iPhone screens, incessantly scrolling through endless political travesty. Time has ceased to flow in linear fashion, somehow speeding by while dragging us over the edge of each second. Pets look sadder than they once did, perhaps in an effort to mirror the giants who take care of them. If you can’t be happy, however, the next best thing is knowing that certain people are also sad. Yesterday, a cathartic sinkhole of schadenfreude opened on Twitter as a legion of sad people welcomed Donald Trump Jr. to their ranks.

Following last week’s slowly unfolding saga of the DJTJR’s Russian lawyer clown car meeting, from which more and more people continue to emerge, People magazine published a story about the troubled scion. The headline for this story says it all: Don Jr. Is ‘Miserable’ and Wants ‘These Four Years to Be Over’. This string of words proved irresistible to les misérables on Twitter. Many of them greeted it in the same way. Excuse me, I meant the “same” way.

Quote-tweets involving the word ‘same’ often accompany news stories of an embarrassing or depressing nature. (Here’s a classic example.) They can also be self-aggrandizing or silly. In this case, seeing somebody who is part of the nexus that’s causing misery for so many, and who had previously been so aggressive and antagonistic about it, suddenly hoisted by his own inept petard–the irony resonated deeply. The wording of the headline seemed custom-designed for identification tweets, and boy did it get them. All throughout yesterday, Twitter resembled a baseball stadium crowd doing the wave, but with the “same” tweet.

See below for a whole lot more of the same.

Joe Berkowitz is a writer and staff editor at Fast Company. His next book, Away with Words, is available June 13th from Harper Perennial.

