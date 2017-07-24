Julia Roberts to star in Gimlet’s latest podcast-turned-TV show

Homecoming— Gimlet ‘s Peabody Award-nominated podcast—just kicked off its second season today, and now it may have more to celebrate than just another chapter in the dark psychological thriller. Deadline is reporting that Julia Roberts will star in the show when it makes the jump from podcast to Amazon drama.

It was previously reported that Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail was turning Homecoming into a TV series. The podcast, which was created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, was one of the first podcasts to head into the Hollywood pipeline, following shows like Limetown and Gimlet’s Startup, which inspired a forthcoming series called Alex, Inc. starring Zach Braff. Homecoming already made headlines when well-known actors Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, and David Schwimmer joined the cast, proving that podcasts could attract serious star power. According to Deadline, Homecoming has already been picked up for two seasons by Amazon. The only bummer is that they are reporting that Roberts will play a caseworker at a secret government facility that uses an experimental therapy protocol to help a soldier rejoin civilian life, which is the role originated by Keener. While Roberts is great and all, she’s no Catherine Keener.

If the rumors are true about Roberts, that’s some serious A-list talent for little old podcasts and could be a boon for the format.