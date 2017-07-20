See What America Hates Most, State By State

One thing that always brings people together is a specific, intense opinion. It feels good to rally around something positive (“Carly Rae Jepsen is the best!”) but there’s also a dark, transgressive thrill in bonding over a negative (“Ed Sheeran should go live on the sun!”). A new map of the U.S. reveals the ties that bind Americans in shared hatred.

The data that comprises this map comes from Hater, a dating app that connects people based on mutual pet peevery. Hater gives users 3,000 topics to weigh in on, swiping down to hate, up to love, left to dislike, right to like–to create a profile of pure loathing. Since each topic gets a score between 0 and 1 based on swiping, Hater can calculate this score for users and look for patterns in each state. The company has been collecting the swipes since launching in February, and with over half a million users, the hate is strong.

What the map reveals ranges from about what you’d expect to some serious surprises. Californians seem like the type who would be instantly irritated by the ascendance of fidget spinners, and I’ve never met a New Yorker who didn’t hate Times Square. Kansas’s disdain toward Seinfeld is kind of unexpected, but that’s not necessarily a reflection of the state’s occasional fits of antisemitism. That could happen anywhere.

The funniest revelation from the map is the one-two punch of Nevada and Utah, two divergent states which are hilariously seated right next to each other. Mormon-centric Utah users hate Porn the most, while those in the eye of the debauched hurricane that is Vegas hate feminism. Go figure.

