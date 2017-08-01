advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 69 Things To See, Hear, And Read This August

Your Creative Calendar is here. Get ready for the Kesha album, “Difficult People,” Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon’s colorful characters from “The Trip” movies, and more.

By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

The revolving door employment at the White House has made for some seriously compelling reality TV this summer. Things got particularly heated over these past 10 days, during which we lost original cast members Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus, along with special guest star Anthony Scaramucci. These are indeed heady times. However, the fact that the events that would make the greatest TV show ever on Earth 2 if only they weren’t actually happening here on Earth 1–that only makes most Americans appreciate the counter-programming offered by movies and TV shows. This August has no shortage of late summer highlights, including the long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, and, well, the less long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Mercedes. Read on to sort out your next few weekends of pop culture escapism.

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

Albums You Should Hear

Things To Watch On Your TV Or Your Computer

Books To Read

  • Black Panther Vol. 1 by Ta-Nehisi Coates, out on August 15.
  • How to Disappear by Sharon Huss Roat, out on August 15.
  • Depression & Other Magic Tricks by Sabrina Benaim, out on August August 22.
  • Stay with Me by Ayobami Adebayo , out on August 22.
  • The Burning Girl by Claire Messud, out on August 29.
  • Basic Witches: How to Summon Success, Banish Drama, and Raise Hell with Your Coven by Jaya Saxena and Jess Zimmerman, out on August 29.

[Photo Mash Up: Maja Saphir for Fast Company; Source Photos: Glass Castles: Jake Giles Netter, courtesy of Lionsgate;  Death Note: James Dittiger, courtesy of Netflix; Gook: Melly Lee, courtesy of Birthday Soup Films;  Sinner: Brownie Harris, courtesy of USA Network; Carpool Karaoke: courtesy of Apple; Step, Whose Streets?: Autumn Lin Photography, courtesy of Magnolia Pictures]

About the author

Joe Berkowitz is a writer and staff editor at Fast Company. His next book, Away with Words, is available June 13th from Harper Perennial.

More

