Your Creative Calendar: 69 Things To See, Hear, And Read This August

The revolving door employment at the White House has made for some seriously compelling reality TV this summer. Things got particularly heated over these past 10 days, during which we lost original cast members Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus, along with special guest star Anthony Scaramucci. These are indeed heady times. However, the fact that the events that would make the greatest TV show ever on Earth 2 if only they weren’t actually happening here on Earth 1–that only makes most Americans appreciate the counter-programming offered by movies and TV shows. This August has no shortage of late summer highlights, including the long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, and, well, the less long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King’s Mr. Mercedes. Read on to sort out your next few weekends of pop culture escapism.