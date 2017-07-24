Here’s Jared Kushner’s full statement to the Senate committee about Russian contacts

Jared Kushner may have had a few meetings with the Russians, but he didn’t mean anything by it, baby, promise. Those four meetings meant nothing to him, nothing! According to Bloomberg, President Trump’s son-in-law-in-chief confirmed four “contacts” with Russians during Trump’s presidential campaign and his transition to power, but the encounters were “unmemorable” and he would never have actually “colluded” with Russia against his country or committed treason. Besides, “anyone would have taken that meeting,” so don’t hold it against him.
On Monday, Kushner released a lengthy prepared statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee ahead of a closed-door interview.
“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector. I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 form, above and beyond what is required. Hopefully, this puts these matters to rest.”
