After 32 years, Microsoft is killing off Paint

The computer graphics program has been bundled with every version of Windows since 1985, but the upcoming fall Windows 10 Creators Update signals the beginning of the end for the much-derided app, reports the Guardian . In the upcoming update, Microsoft has moved Paint to the “deprecated” features list, which includes apps that are “not in active development and might be removed in future releases.”

Given that Microsoft introduced the new Paint 3D app this year, all signs point to the original Paint not being long for this world. Sure, Paint was never a match for professional graphics applications, but for the people who mocked it and its capabilities, maybe they just lacked artistic talent. As these awesome Paint masterpieces prove, the 32-year-old app was capable of creating some pretty stunning stuff.

[Photo: Regularvalenti via Wikimedia Commons]