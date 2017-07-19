The Case Against Louise Mensch’s Blue Twitter Checkmark

The best and worst thing about Twitter is that you can say anything, and people may actually listen. And I mean anything.

Today we have a searing example of that principle from Twitter user Louise Mensch, a former British MP turned incendiary politics writer, who sent an alarming and almost certainly false tweet early this morning:

My sources say the death penalty, for espionage, being considered for @StevenKBannon. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) July 19, 2017

The implications are bizarre, to say the least. And if you actually play out the scenario in your head, you realize there’s almost no way it’s true. For one, how would a penalty already be decided for an indictment that has yet to be made? It’s not worth delving further into the specifics of this Bizarro World, but it’s safe to say that the contents of this tweet should be deemed misinformation at best.

This isn’t a first for Mensch. Through her Twitter account, she has has long peddled conspiracy theories about hidden courts and global espionage, always citing anonymous sources. She currently has over a quarter of a million followers, putting her in the ranks of viral conspiracy theorists like Eric Garland, whose famous tweetstorm about political “game theory” last year still has people scratching their heads over what it means.

Posturing oneself as a brazen political insider with well-placed anonymous sources has become a potent currency on social media. Since the presidential election, dozens of formerly unknown political figures have materialized with this approach. Mensch, Garland, and their ilk have amassed hundreds of thousands of followers–many of whom heed their words, retweet their unfounded allegations, and are sometimes incited to partake in online witch hunts.

What’s galling is that many of these same spreaders of misinformation are given a special designation on Twitter–a blue verification checkmark. This icon was originally conceived as a way to verify celebrities and other high-profile Twitter users against impersonators and hoax accounts. Later, it was extended to include journalists and other newsmakers who tweet under their real names, but it’s since transcended into a sort of status symbol. While anyone can now apply to receive a checkmark, not everyone gets one. (Anecdotally, I’ve been told that it’s still difficult to obtain one, even with the new democratized application process.)

And yet for reasons that remain unclear, both Mensch and Garland have these checkmarks, and they’re not the only questionable users who enjoy the designation. InfoWars founder Alex Jones–who has long spread false and inflammatory stories–has also been given the special icon. In the Twitter world, the checkmark grants these users validity, giving a little extra weight to everything they tweet.