Shyp, Which Wanted To Transform Shipping, Is Scaling Back To San Francisco

“Magic” may be the tech industry’s most-abused term. But when I first used Shyp in 2015 , the word felt just right. With a few taps on my iPhone, I snapped photos of items I wanted to ship and summoned a courier who arrived in no more than 20 minutes. Shyp whisked my stuff off to one of its facilities, fastidiously packed it in custom boxes, and sent it off via whatever major shipper provided the best value for the turnaround time I needed. All for a fee of $5, which it sometimes waived .

In every possible way, it beat digging up my own packing materials, doing my own boxing, and schlepping to the post office. And unlike some on-demand services, Shyp worked flawlessly every time I needed it.

Magic is a wonderful experience, but whether it’s a sustainable business is another question. Today, the company is announcing a dramatic downsizing of its ambitions, at least for the time being. It’s ending service in Chicago, L.A., and New York, leaving only the San Francisco Bay Area, its home base and original market. It’s also laying off employees at its headquarters, though it won’t say how deep that cut is or how many employees will remain.

As you’d expect, Kevin Gibbon, Shyp’s cofounder and CEO, told me that the decision to make these changes was “very difficult.” But he added that “the great news is that we’ve found a customer that has a need for the product and service that we’re offering.” That would be small businesses, particularly online merchants who need help shipping out the products they sell.

Shyp isn’t cutting off consumers who want to ship out a box or two, but it’s no longer courting them. In fact, it’s leaning toward increasing the prices it charges for small-quantity shipping and may do away with its on-demand option (which already has a one-hour window instead of the original 20 minutes). Henceforth, it will focus on the needs of businesses who ship in volume on a regular basis rather than in sporadic onesie-twosie quantities and who prefer scheduled pickups to spur-of-the-moment ones.

Volume business is good for Shyp’s bottom line for reasons I don’t need to explain. Scheduled pickup times help because they allow the company to plan ahead rather than sending couriers out to cruise around neighborhoods in anticipation of on-demand requests that might or might not occur. And in general, business customers are attractive because they aren’t as fixated on the cost of a service like Shyp as consumers are.

By formally pivoting toward the needs of businesses—who care a little less about push-button simplicity, and more about advanced features and options—Shyp can serve them better, says Gibbon, who adds that if anything, he wishes the company had moved in this direction sooner. “We were trying to please too many customers and weren’t focusing on the profitable piece,” he explains.