How Guillermo del Toro’s New Film Is And Isn’t Like M. Night Shyamalan’s “Lady in the Water”

WHAT: The first trailer for The Shape of Water, a film about interspecies relationships with sea creatures.

WHO: Imaginative dynamo director Guillermo del Toro.

WHY WE CARE: It’s probably nothing. Just a synaptic misfire or a forced association. Either way, though, Fast Company can’t help but notice a troubling resemblance between forthcoming del Toro film, The Shape of Water and M. Night Shyamalan’s career-crippling flop, Lady In the Water (24% on Rotten Tomatoes; $42M gross on a $70M budget.) There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s investigate.

What the Two Films Have in Common

Titles: They both sound like separate entries in the same series of books by Charlaine Harris.

Career moment: When Shyamalan made Lady in the Water, he was coming off a career stumble, The Village, which made substantially less money than his previous films and had middling reviews. Guillermo del Toro is now following up gothic horror thriller Crimson Peak, which had enthusiastic reviews but ultimately made back just over half its budget domestically. The Shape of Water isn’t quite do-or-die time for a director as respected as del Toro, but he’s in need of a cultural and financial hit now more than at just about any point in his illustrious career thus far.

“Fairy tale” marketing: Lady in the Water was billed, fairy tale-style, as “a classic bedtime story for a new generation.” Indeed, the film is purported to have started its life as a bedtime story Shyamalan told his kids. The YouTube copy for The Shape of Water trailer bills it as “an other-worldly fairy tale,” and the narrator of the trailer speaks in fairy tale tones.

Interspecies relationship with a sea creature: In the case of the earlier film, the creature is Bryce Dallas Howard’s beautiful water nymph and the relationship is friendly/parental. In The Shape of Water, the creature is an actual Swamp Thing-esque seabeast of the male variety, and the relationship with the female protagonist looks to be of a romantic nature. It’s like a gender-flipped Splash situation, only without the comedy, but it’s still a relationship nonetheless.