4 Life Insurance Startups Asking Millennials To Face Their Mortality

Nineteen million Americans are interested in buying life insurance, but have gotten stuck somewhere in the process. Clunky forms, fine-print PDFs, inconvenient medical exams, seemingly high costs—the list of headaches is long and frustrating. Perhaps as a result, the individual life insurance market has been roughly flat in the U.S. for over a decade, with total premiums landing around $120 billion each year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Since the 1980s, sales of individual life insurance policies have plunged over 40% . Today, more than a third of American adults don’t have a life insurance policy, according to a recent Princeton survey of 1,001 U.S. adults commissioned by insuranceQuotes.

A batch of young companies wants to take a bite out of that market, and potentially grow it. With backing from some of the insurance giants, they are reinventing life insurance in the same way that robo-advisors have reinvented wealth management, by replacing human agents with an online experience. And as millennials start families, they see an opportunity to capture a new generation of consumers and form lucrative, lifelong financial relationships.

Most of these new players are focused on term life insurance, which is cheaper (and simpler) than whole life insurance, doesn’t accumulate cash value, and lasts for a fixed term (10, 20, and 30 years, for instance). Term life typically requires an in-person medical exam, conducted by a third-party partner—but even that piece of the application process is starting to move online. Here are four of the startups taking the lead.

Ladder

For Ladder cofounder and CEO Jamie Hale, the need for life insurance hits close to home. “My dad died when I was 11,” says Hale, who spent over a decade working as an investor in San Francisco. “He got a simple life plan, and out of that act of love he helped take care of my mom, keep us in our home, and get us through college.”

Hale launched Ladder in California this past January, offering term life policies of up to 30 years that pay out between $100,000 and $8 million. Ladder is able to generate quotes for different terms within seconds, and approve some customers in less than six minutes. The company is also encouraging customers to reduce their coverage over time, as children grow older and mortgages are paid down. “It can save consumers literally thousands of dollars over the lifetime of owning a policy,” Hale says of the adjustment options built into the product. “It’s your choice as the consumer.”

Fabric

Brooklyn-based Fabric, cofounded by former Simple chief operating officer Adam Erlebacher, launched in March with two product tiers. Fabric Instant, which costs as little as $6, is an attempt to resurrect a little-known product called accidental death insurance. Fabric Premium, the “upgrade” option, is a more standard 20-year term life offering.

“The really amazing thing about [accidental death insurance] is that you don’t need a health exam, you don’t need to do very much underwriting at all for it,” Erlebacher says. “If you connect to the right external data sources that are now available, you can verify someone’s identity and mitigate fraud, and get someone insured in two minutes.” (There are downsides, however: Proving a death was “accidental” is more complicated than it may at first seem.)