Your Promotion Should Help Your Career, Not Just Your Bank Account

So you got a promotion. Congratulations! But are you feeling unsure about how great that raise, title change, or additional benefit actually is? Maybe you’re even wondering if it’s worth accepting at all since you might be able to find a better compensation package elsewhere. If so, you’re not alone. Being offered a career boost from your company can be incredibly rewarding, but only if it’s in line with your career priorities and your own personal bottom line. Here, experts break down how to evaluate that shiny new package with a level head.

Does It Align With Your Goals? When you’re offered a promotion, the first step you take should be to measure it against where you want to go in your career in the future. Of course, compensation is crucial, but the new job duties you’re being offered matter, too. “Ideally, a person receiving a promotion can articulate their long-term career goals, and thus can view the promotion, and its attached gifts, in light of their goals,” explains Carlota Zimmerman, a career coach based in New York City. It’s likely that your promotion will provide you with more money, a higher title, or other possible benefits, but more isn’t always more if the position doesn’t line up with your career interests. Related: What To Do While You Wait For That Raise Or Promotion You’ve Been Promised “It’s a natural instinct for humans, when presented with gifts, to want to snatch them,” says Zimmerman. It’s flattering to be offered something new. “But this is actually a time when you should step back and be reflective. Consider, for example, the people at the top of your industry you admire: What career choices did they make? There is something to be said for, after a time, moving to a new company, and meeting new people, weathering new opportunities, mastering new crises, and gaining new skills.” Before you even think about the money, consider whether you really want to stay at the same company surrounded by the same people, or if you’d prefer to branch out, try something new, and develop fresh competencies elsewhere. Dollars And Cents There are two extremely important considerations to make when assessing whether the raise you’re receiving with your promotion is adequate. First, using a tool like “Know Your Worth” to see how your new salary matches up to others in similar positions can help you evaluate whether you’re being offered fair compensation compared to the rest of the market. If you find that you’re not, you may want to go back to the drawing board and attempt to renegotiate the terms of your promotion. Secondly, determining how your raise translates into each paycheck is also worthwhile. A $10,000 raise might sound exciting, but what does that really mean for your weekly budget? Bianca Jackson, career happiness expert, explains how to get started on figuring it out. “At most companies, there are 26 biweekly payments in a year. A $10,000 raise divided by 26 equals approximately $385 before taxes. But wait, don’t make imaginary plans just yet,” she says. That’s because you also have to account for taxes, especially if your raise bumps you into a new, higher tax bracket. “For example, at a tax rate of 25%, you could see $288 in each paycheck. Your $10,000 raise has now become a $7,488 raise instead.” Tricky, right? Related: How To Get Promoted After Less Than One Year On The Job

