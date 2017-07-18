Amnesty International Brings Aleppo Horrors To Copenhagen’s Streets

WHO: Amnesty International

WHY WE CARE: These are striking ads at a glance, putting the image of a camo-painted tank right in Denmark’s capital city. The message on the ad, “This is everyday life in Aleppo,” drives home why we’re struck: It’s novel to glance at the street and think that you’ve just seen a tank rolling past Christiansborg Palace. But remembering that in other cities there’s nothing novel in seeing tanks roll by is sobering. It’s also very much in line with Amnesty International’s mission of helping those of us who are lucky to live in places where that kind of violence and destruction has not come home realize that the people who see tanks in their streets are just like us–they’ve just had the misfortune of watching their buses be replaced by tanks, and all that it implies.