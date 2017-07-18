James Franco’s Movie About The Worst Movie Ever May Have The Best Cast Ever

WHO: Director and star James Franco, along with a cavalcade of comedians and actors discussed below.

WHY WE CARE: The Room has secured a reputation as the best worst movie of all time. While some may cling to their Plans 9 From Outer Space, Tommy Wiseau’s master POS regularly packs midnight screenings with fans of its staggering ineptitude. The only explanation is that everyone in the cast and crew was, at every moment, making the exact wrong decision–the cinematic equivalent of pitching a no-hitter, but the opposite of that. The circumstances behind this majestic monstrosity of a film were chronicled in the book, The Disaster Artist, which has itself been in the process of adaptation for years.

The first trailer for the James Franco-helmed magnum opus dropped today, and should give those on the fence confidence that they’re in for a treat. Fans of The Room and newbies alike will get a sense of just how Tommy Wiseau ended up delivering one of the most stunningly flat performances of all time. (Apparently, he couldn’t remember his lines and had to keep trying to nail them so many times that when he finally got the right words in the right order, it was good enough for all involved.) However, the trailer holds back one detail from the film that might pique fan interest even further: the extent of its amazing cast.

Franco bros, James and Dave, topline the film, joined by frequent collaborator, Seth Rogen. These three names have been affiliated with the project since day one. Between then and now, though, seemingly everyone who has ever worked with these three signed on to appear as well. The co-stars and cameos in The Disaster Artist form a galaxy of stars from the world of comedy and beyond. (Directors Judd Apatow and J.J. Abrams also make appearances, for some reason.) Have a look below at the sprawling cast and get further stoked for the film’s December 8 release date.

James Franco

Seth Rogen

Dave Franco

Alison Brie

Zoey Deutch

Lizzy Caplan

Zac Efron

Bryan Cranston

Kristen Bell

Eliza Coupe

Josh Hutcherson

Sharon Stone

Adam Scott

Jason Mantzoukas

Kate Upton

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Ari Graynor

June Diane Raphael

Hannibal Buress

Melanie Griffith

Paul Scheer

John Early

Megan Mullally

Randall Park

Nathan Fielder

Zach Braff

Jerrod Carmichael

Casey Wilson

Brett Gelman

Kelly Oxford