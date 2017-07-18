Congress Should Decide Net Neutrality. Too Bad It Doesn’t Have The Bandwidth

As Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai moves his agency toward rolling back Obama-era network neutrality rules, more voices are calling for a lasting solution to the debate: a new law. FCC rulings are subject to court challenges and changing political regimes, after all.

But Congress is so mired in the Trump agenda, and so distracted by the administration’s daily melodrama, that passing new telecom law any time soon seems practically impossible.

The 2015 Open Internet Order says large internet service providers (ISPs) like AT&T and Comcast can’t block or discriminate against lawful web content, under the FCC’s 1934 Title II regulations. Nor can they set up internet toll booths to sell the fastest service to the large internet companies that can afford to pay the most.

Lots of dollars are riding on whether the internet is regulated as a public utility or as a private, for-profit internet service. In the first scenario, the big ISPs say they’ll stop investing to improve their networks. In the second, big internet companies say the high rates they’ll be forced to pay for internet carriage will stop them from growing and creating jobs, and stifle venture capital investment in new tech companies.

Congress, however, doesn’t appear to be close to acting, for a number of reasons. The Trump agenda has moved through Congress far slower than most Republicans anticipated. Many thought repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act–the GOP’s first order of business–would be done by the end of February. Instead, it’s mid-summer, the Senate GOP health bill has collapsed, and because the Trump administration’s centerpiece legislation–its tax reform plan–depends on cutting billions out of the health care budget, it now seems to be in jeopardy, too. It’s now a real possibility that Congress will go into the August break having accomplished nothing on health or taxes. Factor in the daily dramatics of the batshit Trump White House, and members of Congress have little bandwidth left over for rethinking internet regulation.

Still, I’m told, the staffs of some members are studying the options. One major bill aiming at a net neutrality law was introduced May 1 by a group of nine Republican senators. The Restoring Internet Freedom Act would remove for good the right of the FCC to classify ISPs as common carriers to be regulated like public utilities. But the bill was sent into committee and hasn’t been heard from since.

Some in Congress are still hoping to craft a solution. “What the internet needs to end regulatory uncertainty and recurring threats of litigation is an enduring, bipartisan law from Congress to protect internet freedom by codifying widely accepted net neutrality protections,” Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the chairman of the Senate’s Commerce Committee, wrote in a recent op-ed. “If Democrats and Republicans have the political support to work together, we can together enact a framework that provides the net neutrality protections wanted by so many internet users, reasonably limits the whims of partisan regulators, and grants the necessary flexibility to protect consumers from future harm.”