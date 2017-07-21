Here are the most head-scratching quotes from Anthony Scaramucci’s first press conference

Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci has just been hired to lead the White House’s communications, and the upheaval turned the news cycle to mayhem. Namely, Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced he will leave his post in August, and he will be replaced by former deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. And Twitter has been abuzz with takes galore.

At his press conference, Scaramucci talked about his new role and how everything transpired. He also said some colorful and wacky things. Here are the highlights.

• When asked about Spicer, Scaramucci said he wished him the best and hoped the former press secretary goes on to “make a tremendous amount of money.” (For reference, Fox News has already publicly not ruled out the possibility of hiring him.)

• Trump is “the most competitive person I’ve ever met. I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on, standing in the key and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them, okay? He sinks three-foot putts. I don’t see this guy as a guy that’s ever under siege. This is a very, very competitive person.”

• On Trump’s ability to work with Congress on health care: “The president has really good karma, and the world turns back to him. He’s genuinely a wonderful human being, and as members of Congress get to know him better and get comfortable with him, they’re going to let him lead them to do the right things for the American people.”

• Noting the media’s scrutiny of the White House and his hiring, Scaramucci referenced Dave Eggers‘ book The Circle, “where you have to wear a police camera on you when you have private conversations.” Why not.

• At Goldman Sachs, where he and Steve Bannon both worked at separate times, Scaramucci said, “there were two great things about the culture: You subordinate yourself to your team even if you had disagreements.” And you stay modest. “I want to keep my head in the game, my ego low.”