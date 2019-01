A lot of internal White House intrigue is happening today. Yesterday, it was reported that Wall Street insider Anthony Scaramucci was being tapped by President Trump’s administration to lead communications . Today that was confirmed .

It appears not everyone is happy about it: Press Secretary Sean Spicer has quit his post, reports the New York Times. Why did Spicer quit? It’s not completely clear right now, but I’m guessing some anonymous sources will fill out the narrative as today rolls on.