Rap Duo Rae Sremmurd Adds Superheroes To Their Resumes With Valiant Comics

The line between being a rapper and being a superhero is thinner than you might think. You take on a new name selected largely because it sounds cool, reveal a power to the world that no one suspected you had, and–if you’re lucky–go on bold, globe-spanning adventures.

Perhaps that’s why there’s such a history of cross-pollination between hip-hop and comic books. Marvel’s ongoing project of tapping artists to recreate classic rap album covers has been well-documented, but it’s not where the effort started–or where it ends. Kid ‘n Play even starred in a series of their own back in 1992. The latest group to add their name to the superheroic ranks are Southern duo Rae Sremmurd. As Billboard announced on Monday, the two are co-starring in a new mini-series from Valiant Comics, pairing them up with the musically-inclined New Orleans superhero Shadowman in Shadowman/Rae Sremmurd #1 out this fall.

The group’s Slim Jxmmi told Billboard that he’s especially excited to team with the Valiant hero. “Shadowman is crazy,” he told the magazine. “It has a lot of twists and turns. It keeps me involved and interested. I can’t even take my eyes off of Shadowman when I read it. I have to finish the book.”

Valiant, for its part, has been ambitious in pursuing partnership and collaboration opportunities outside of comics. Last year, the company launched an initiative with breast cancer awareness organization Keep A Breast and the Vans Warped Tour starring their character Faith. That’s been a successful initiative, but it doesn’t lend itself to the same sort of visuals you get from seeing Rae Sremmurd perform alongside a giant Shadowman.