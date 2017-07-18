I’ve Been A Manager For Over 10 Years. These Are The Biggest Lessons I’ve Learned

As an entrepreneur and founder, I’ve been building teams and companies for more than 10 years, leading everything from operations and strategy to community development and fundraising.

Most recently, I cofounded the shared office space startup Alley, an entrepreneurial hub that brings together diverse teams and businesses so that they can reach their next stage of growth. Through my journey of growing Alley from an idea to a venture-backed startup, I’ve learned a handful of lessons about being a successful manager. Whether you’re starting out and managing up, leading a small team, or growing a workforce of your own, I suspect that they will prove useful to your career.

1. Working Well With Strong Personalities Takes Time And Effort

It can be hard to get strong personalities to align with decisions with which they don’t entirely agree. But having every team member opt in and back a decision is key. It’s on you, as the manager, to create a scenario where everyone can get on the same wavelength before you move forward with a plan. It all comes down to communicating in a way that makes it easier for others to say yes, even if you think you don’t have the time. Putting in this effort up front will pay off in the end, and the trust you build will carry on into the next decision, and the next, and the next.

2. Having A Supportive Network Who Can Help You Is Extremely Crucial

Even if you’re the boss, you still need mentors and advisers who can help you navigate the conditions of your management career. Mentors are work/life’s cheat codes. Managing people is as much about managing yourself as it is about managing those around you, and I know that mentors have pushed me out of my own way. They’ve helped me wrestle down my ego, even when I thought I was being judgment-free. They’ve acted as sounding boards as I encountered challenges and roadblocks.

I also recommend reading High Output Management by Andy Grove. This book has served as great guidance as to where and how to allocate my time as a manager, and I come back to it time and again to remind myself how to build a self-sustaining, mature organization.

3. Learning To Listen Is More Important Than Knowing Everything

It’s impossible to learn something you think you already know. Managing is not about knowing everything (or even knowing anything); it’s about listening to understand, making a clear decision once you’re equipped to do so, and rallying full support from your team.