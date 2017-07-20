See Just How Much Of A City’s Land Is Used For Parking Spaces

Two of the massive parking lots next to Dodger Stadium in L.A.–together roughly the size of Grand Central Station, or twice as big as the Pentagon–have room for thousands of cars. On non-game days, they’re largely empty. A new visualization shows the footprint of each lot, arranged in a puzzle-like design next to every other parking lot in greater Los Angeles, to make a point about how cities use space.

The visualization is part of a project called What the Street? that inventories parking lots in 23 cities around the world, along with the space used for roads, rail lines and rail yards, and bike paths and bike parking. All of that space is neatly arranged in a scrolling chart, so it’s possible to compare transit modes and see, for example, that bike parking is relatively non-existent in Los Angeles, while car parking takes up 17,020,594 square meters of land, as much as nearly 1,400 soccer fields.

“We were thinking about how to make it most intuitively and accessibly comparable,” says Michael Szell, a researcher-in-residence at Moovel Group, the German software firm that produced the site, who collaborated with Moovel’s artist-in-residence Stephan Bogner to create the visualizations. “Basically, what we needed to do was reduce all of the space that is out there–all of these complicated structures–to just one dimension.”

The site pulls data about city spaces from Open Street Map, a system that creates urban maps through crowdsourcing (because the data is crowdsourced in a Wikipedia-like way, it may not be exact, and may sometimes miss some smaller features like bike racks). Using an algorithm, all of the parking lots are tightly packed together so the total amount of space is easy to understand. As you hover over a particular lot in the visualization, the site lists the square meters it takes up and estimates the number of parking spaces (this is a rough approximation, and may be less accurate in large lots). The code for the project is open source so it can be applied to other cities.

Previously, as a researcher at MIT’s Senseable City Lab, Szell studied how easily taxi rides could be shared in New York City. He then became interested in other inefficiencies in city mobility, and what might change as different transit modes such as shared, autonomous cars become more common.

At the moment, cars spend around 95% of the time parked, and only 5% of the time in use. Huge swaths of cities, either in parking lots, garages, or street parking spaces, are used as storage for cars (while, at the same time, many cities struggle to find enough land to build housing to keep up with demand). “There’s this huge space that’s basically wasted,” says Szell.

With a large shift to on-demand autonomous cars–something that some experts say could happen in a little more than a decade, as electric robo-taxis become far cheaper to use than traditional personal cars–parking space in prime urban locations could open up for other uses (though these self-driving cars will still need a place to park at times). Another recent report estimates that 2 million people in L.A. will give up their cars for autonomous ridehailing in 15 years, and similar patterns will happen in other cities.