This Is How To Sound Smarter By Improving Your Vocabulary

Regardless of your job title, writing and public speaking probably make up a large part of the work you do, whether it’s brainstorming ideas with colleagues or sending emails to clients. Being able to express our thoughts both accurately and concisely has a huge effect on our productivity, yet the breadth of the average person’s vocabulary is on the decline .

That’s bad news, according to Katie McKnight, the CEO and founder of Engaging Learners. McKnight is a literacy expert who regularly works with companies on vocabulary development, comprehension, and writing for the professional sector.

McKnight says it’s not just important for professionals to have a good knowledge of the vocabulary used in their specific field. In order to communicate effectively a broad vocabulary that is understood by the general population is needed as it allows us to better demonstrate what we know and understand to others. And if we can demonstrate our understanding and expertise of something through our written and spoken communication the prospective client is more likely to choose us to do the job.

So, just how do you increase your vocabulary? The good news is it’s not too hard and doesn’t take much time. “Vocabulary development is about exposure and our ability to manipulate and use language. The more we use it and develop it, the greater our vocabulary,” says McKnight. Here are four things she recommends you do to help expand your vocabulary.

Play With Language Like A Child

“Word games help build vocabulary and they increase awareness of language and its possibilities. And I’m not just referring to the NY Times crossword puzzle and word search games, although they certainly do help us all learn new words,” says McKnight. “Consider, instead, the way children play with language. A 5-year-old who says, ‘He was a snowman and he snowmanned up my yard in the snowmaniest way!’ demonstrates a solid understanding of language mechanics.”

As a professional adult, McKnight says you probably wouldn’t want to use words in exactly the same way as a child, but you can use the same technique to explore language as they do. She gives the word “sanitation” as an example. “If sanitation is a noun that is commonly used in your field, think about its other word forms and make sure you’re using them when appropriate. ‘Sanitize’ would be the verb form; ‘sanitary’ or ‘sanitized’ would be adjectives; and ‘sanitization’ is an alternative noun form.

“It seems simple, but having all word forms at your disposal is a quick and easy way to make sure you’re using jargon in the richest possible way to succinctly express your thoughts,” says McKnight.