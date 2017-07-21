Go inside Sephora’s first-ever boutique shop on Boston’s classiest street

Sephora has worked hard to make its stores fun, exciting places to shop, which is why it has done so well with its brick-and-mortar stores, while so many other brands have struggled over the last year. But Sephora is thinking about the future since customers are increasingly choosing to shop at small, neighborhood boutiques closer to home, rather than go to big shopping centers.

The brand is launching its first ever small-format store in Boston’s historic Newbury Street. I got a sneak peek yesterday, before its grand opening today. Read my story here.