These Projects Are Using Art To Fight The Prison Industrial Complex

In late June, Bay Area-based Five Keys Charter Schools launched the Self Determination Project, a program that turns buses into mobile classrooms to reach kids who might otherwise not get plugged into traditional schools for lack of transportation, a feeling that they don’t fit in, or because they’re afraid to cross blocks that act like borders in neighborhood gang territory.

To be a success, however, the mobile learning hubs needed to be not just transportable but also inspirational inside, so the kids want to be there. To that end, the prototype’s interior is sleek and contemporary, equipped with skylights, a boxy lounge, and plenty of clean, well-lit space for kids to access laptops, peruse an on-board library, and learn from a cast of traveling teachers.

The project’s originator, designer Deanna Van Buren, is the founder of FOURM, a studio that looks at infrastructure as a way to create “restorative justice”—a practice for rebuilding lives in ways that improve relationships with the people and communities they’ve impacted. Her initial concept, originally funded in 2015 though an $80,000 Artists as Activists Fellowship from the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, has since attracted additional investment from social entrepreneurship funders like Echoing Green and Google.

In the philanthropy world, this is an example of arts and culture funding that does more than just raise awareness—it’s impact driven. Since 2015, the Rauschenberg Foundation has been awarding these kind of two-year grants, offering up to $100,000 for artists or art collectives wiling to get less abstract about their purpose. The idea is that creativity should somehow make real social change.

Not that it has to happen all at once. “With all of these projects, it should also be said that there is both a long arc towards justice and [reasonable] timeline for change,” says Risë Wilson, the foundation’s director of philanthropy, in an email. “We don’t expect a single artist to topple enormous challenges in the span of two years. Instead we are invested in infusing the body of potential solutions for an issue with creative thinking, new analyses, compelling storytelling, and inspiring voices.”

In July, the group announced its 2017 fellowship recipients, nine new projects will split $700,000 total. To maximize the impact even more, all are geared toward the central theme of alleviating the mass incarceration epidemic. More than 2.2 million people are currently incarcerated, a 500% increase over the last three decades that’s disproportionately African American and Hispanic. The judicial and correctional system as it currently works (or, rather, doesn’t) has become a quick, blunt, and often unfair tool that can destroy families and communities. That doesn’t even account for the lack of access to meaningful rehabilitation and release transition programs.