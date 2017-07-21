It’s official: Sean Hannity is no William F. Buckley

Sean Hannity was scheduled to receive the William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence from the Media Research Center this coming September. Now, it seems, that’s no longer the case, according to CNN .

The official word is that the Fox News personality is unable to receive the award because of a scheduling conflict. CNN’s sources, however, have a different story. The award is named for the founder of the conservative magazine the National Review, and when Buckley’s family heard Hannity was to receive the award they were reportedly aghast. His son, Christopher Buckley, was specifically shocked by the decision; the younger Buckley believes Hannity “has spent a great deal of time insulting conservative intellectuals on Twitter, particularly since he became a strong supporter of Donald Trump,” CNN reports.

For now, the official line is still that Hannity simply has a scheduling conflict. And any reports otherwise will likely be chalked up to “fake news.”

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]