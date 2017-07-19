Refugee Camps Are Turning Into Permanent Cities–Can They Be Smart Cities?

When a refugee family arrives at the Kakuma camp in Kenya—established in 1992 and now populated by more than 164,000 people—they’re given a slip of paper that serves as identification. If they have children, they’re given a paper voucher to trade for their attendance at the camp school. Meals, pre-rationed by aid organizations, are obtained via punches in another paper card. Cash, withdrawn from a limited selection of banks near the camp, fills in other gaps. Kakuma operates, needless to say, as paper-based economy, shakily supported by a disconnected payments system of vouchers and cash.

That’s in large part due to the fact that when the camp was established, to house people fleeing the war in Sudan and the collapse of the Ethiopian government, it was never meant to endure as long as it has. Nor were people meant to stay there as long as they do. Refugee camps are established as temporary settlements, but amid the global failure to develop a comprehensive, effective solution and consensus around how to house and welcome people displaced by crisis and strife in their home countries, they have become permanent. Those refugees that make it to a camp like Kakuma remain there for an average of 18 to 20 years. “It’s a lifetime,” says Maureen Sigliano, the vice president of global loyalty development for Western Union. “If you’re a little kid fleeing Syria or Iraq or Afghanistan with your parents, by the time you’re granted asylum, you’re in your mid-twenties. And your view of life is going to be completely different.”

Sigliano has spent the past two years traveling to refugee camps in Kenya, Jordan, Greece, and Uganda, talking with residents about their needs and wants in an effort to build out a refugee assistance program through Western Union. At first, she thought she would come back to Western Union–the largest international money-transfer organization in the world–with recommendations for philanthropic initiatives. But she quickly realized that what was needed was an entire system overhaul, and a transition to a model that would support economic development and independence within the camps. “They don’t want charity; they want dignity and they want opportunity,” Sigliano says. And as the number of global refugees continues to grow, it has become apparent to Sigliano that they make up a substantial portion of Western Union’s customer base. “How could we ever expect loyalty from them if we’re not loyal to them in times like this?” Sigliano says. And for Western Union, that loyalty would translate into more business: On average, Western Union pulls in $16 per transaction.

With the refugee crisis ongoing–according to the U.N. High Commission on Refugees, 65.6 million people are currently displaced within or across country borders–Western Union is partnering with Mastercard and a network of local service providers to reconfigure the role the camps themselves play. The key, says Tara Nathan, executive vice president of public-private partnerships for Mastercard, will be to imagine the camps not as temporary settlements, but as new cities. And for that matter, smart cities, equipped with the kind of integrated technology and payment mechanisms underpinning those in the developed world.

“Take an example of what you might come across in, say, New York City,” Nathan says. “We want to find a way to replicate that for the camps.” That could mean cashless transit-payment systems for buses in and out of the camps, like the contactless mobile payment methods rolled out over the past several years in London, New York, and Bogota. That could mean translating the current paper-based transactions for education and meals to a mobile format.

Research conducted by Mastercard and Western Union at Kakuma and its smaller offshoot camp, Kalobeyi, led to Smart Communities: Using Digital Technology to Create Sustainable Refugee Economies. The research brief, Nathan says, “is a blueprint for how humanitarian assistance must happen in the future.” In creating this blueprint, the companies are calling for the development of a digital infrastructure model, focused on outfitting refugee camps with robust mobile and card-based payment solutions. While the details of how the system will be implemented, and what exactly it will look like, are still in development, the concept, Nathan says, is crucial for integrating refugee camps more seamlessly into their host countries’ economies, and for setting refugees up with a digital presence that will remain with them beyond the camp.

Take transit. Imagine if each time a refugee took a bus between Kakuma and Kalobeyi, they registered their trip through a digital payment system. Regardless of whether the camp residents themselves or an NGO is financing the bus system, having a digital record of transit trips will prevent refugees from having to rely on cash, but also build up the necessary data to begin to optimize transit services for camp residents. “So if the data starts to show that there’s a lot of traffic in the early morning, when shop owners, for instance, are trying to restock, the service provider can take that information and prioritize when they run routes to best meet people’s needs,” Nathan says.