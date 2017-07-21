Sprint is trolling Verizon with a fake store where you can’t actually buy things

Sprint is pushing a PR stunt today in which it opened a pop-up shop called “Twice the Price” in Queens. The hook is that the mock store is right next to a Verizon store and even uses a similar red-and-white color scheme. According to Sprint, the store is only open today and it’s just for browsing, so you can’t actually buy things. The idea, Sprint says, it to call attention to Verizon “hooking wireless customers across the country into paying double for four to five lines of unlimited data.”