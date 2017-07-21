YouTube now redirects terrorism-related searches to anti-extremist content

Google’s video-sharing platform has begun redirecting users who enter specific terror- and hate-related keywords to a playlist of videos “debunking violent extremist recruiting narratives,” reports Variety. YouTube is using technology developed by Jigsaw, a think tank incubator in Google’s parent company, Alphabet. Right now YouTube has confirmed that a small number of specific hate- and terror-related queries will trigger the redirects, but over the next several weeks the breadth of those queries will expand to include more and in additional languages. YouTube is also using machine learning to dynamically update related search query terms.
