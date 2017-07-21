advertisement
Look out, Facebook, Snap just bought a startup that makes it harder to copy software

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Snap has acquired the Swiss startup Strong.Codes, Bloomberg reports. Strong.Codes makes software tools that obscure code so competitors find it harder to reverse-engineer it. Snap’s Snapchat app has seen strong competition from Facebook’s Instagram, which has copied many of its most popular features in the past year.

