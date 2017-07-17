How to Become A 2018 World’s Most Innovative Company

Innovation is everywhere. So how do we cut through the clutter to name our annual Most Innovative Companies Top 50 and Top 10 industry lists ?

Our team of dogged and dedicated reporters and editors spend months culling research on the world’s top companies. But this year—for the first time ever—you can submit your own organization to become a 2018 Most Innovative Company.

Here’s how you can put together the best possible entry for our team of Most Innovative Companies editors. (And don’t forget to download our MIC special edition and how-to guide here).