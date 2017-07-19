How Cheap Does Geothermal Need To Be Before It Becomes The Next Solar?

At a cost of $80,000 and upwards, geothermal systems have often been too expensive for homeowners, even if harnessing the natural temperatures of the earth will eventually mean year-round savings on heating and cooling, and no more oil and propane tanks in the basement. But at $20,000? Might homeowners start becoming interested then?

That’s the hope of a New York startup called Dandelion. It has developed a whole new process for installing, packaging, and financing home geothermal systems, thus cutting the typical cost by up to three-quarters.

Developed over two years at X, Alphabet’s “moonshot factory,” Dandelion recently won $2 million in seed financing from venture capital firm Collaborative Fund, plus other firms like ZhenFund and Borealis Ventures. The startup currently operates in 11 New York counties (Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Albany, Schenectady, Schoharie, Saratoga, Montgomery, and Fulton) and plans its first installations this September.

“Our goal is a product where homeowners who use expensive fuels today can switch to a geothermal system, pay no money down, and still have their financed payment be lower than their normal operational payment,” Kathy Hannun, Dandelion’s CEO, tells Fast Company.

The cost of paying off a loan to build the system, in other words, will be lower than what homeowners would normally pay for oil or gas power over that same period, Hannun says. Dandelion hopes to do for geothermal what companies like Solar City and Sunrun have done for home solar: reduce equipment prices, wring efficiencies out of the installation process, and offer new types of financing packages where homeowners pay monthly instead of all-upfront.

Geothermal systems have two main elements: an electric heat pump inside the home, and ground loops dug into the garden (Dandelion’s go down about 500 feet). The systems exploit the natural heat of the ground below a house (in New York, it’s a constant 50 degrees Fahrenheit). In winter, the pump circulates water through the loops absorbing warmth in the ground and bringing it inside the home. The heat is condensed, then transferred into circulating air. In summer, the systems transfers the water and heat to the ground, cooling the air inside a home. The heat pump is roughly the same size as an oil furnace, which Dandelion installs alongside a water heater and smart thermostat.

Dandelion’s value proposition rests in simplifying and standardizing the installation process.