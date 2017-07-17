Why You Should Apply To Become A World’s Most Innovative Company

After 10 years of building our annual most Most Innovative Companies lists by scouring the globe to identify companies on the cutting edge of their industries, we have decided to launch our first-ever submission form for our Top 10 lists by sector so that organizations can get their innovations in front of Fast Company editors.

True innovation is hard, and rare. It requires diligence and a dedication to risk-taking, to speed-of-action, to resilience. But fortunately, in the decade since our first Most Innovative Companies coverage, the appreciation for true innovation has grown. All around the globe, businesses big and small recognize that standing still is no longer an option, and that they must move if they want to remain relevant.

At Fast Company, we have moved with them, our coverage now spanning dozens of industry-, theme-, and country-specific lists. What defines a “fast company” is always evolving. Meanwhile, the threshold for what is special enough to merit attention has become ever more demanding. With the breadth of innovation expanding, our research process has been expanding as well—tapping into new sources, new data sets; identifying new patterns.

So we have instituted an application process for organizations that wish to be considered for Most Innovative Companies designation. While the ultimate decision and discretion will continue to reside with our editorial team, this will widen the candidate pool to reflect today’s expanding innovation efforts across the business landscape.

Here’s why you should apply to our first submission form ever:

Brand Exposure

Each of our industry Top 10 lists will be featured in the magazine (a monthly readership of 725,000), and will launch here on fastcompany.com (more than 12 million monthly unique visitors and more than 40 million page views.) Recognition

As part of this community of innovators, there is year-round recognition of your organization’s achievements. Executives will be considered for speaking opportunities at Fast Company events and exclusive invitations to influencer-only parties and networking. There could even be opportunities to host Fast Company influencers at your innovative space. Credibility

If you are named to an industry list, your company will receive a verified company page on FastCompany.com that we will invite you to keep us up to date on. It includes a brief history of your company, as well as important statistics and milestones. Attract And Keep Talent

Public recognition of the team that makes your organization a Most Innovative Company helps you recruit and retain top talent. Competitive Advantage And Fundraising

There’s a halo effect that comes with being named to the Most Innovative Companies list—particularly with fundraising and M&A. In addition, the public recognition of being on one of our industry lists can be a boost for your product sales and marketing.

Fast Company‘s annual survey of the world of innovation has become the premier chronicle of the businesses inventing the future today. We hope you’ll submit your company today.

But hurry—the deadline is Sept. 7!