How Audible’s CEO Is Working To Lift Up The City Around The Company’s Office

In 2007, Donald Katz decided to move the offices of Audible—the audiobook platform he founded more than two decades ago, now the largest audiobook producer and retailer, and an Amazon subsidiary—from suburban New Jersey into the heart of Newark. It was an unusual move for a tech startup (Newark wasn’t known for its tech scene), but for Katz, it was a powerful way to articulate the values and aspirations of his young company including his approach to being CEO. Rather than setting the company back, Katz credits the move with his success in building a strong culture and a personal legacy.

When he first moved the headquarters to Newark, he was told that the company would lose 25% of its workforce. Contrary to those predictions, Katz says they didn’t lose anyone. And, today, Audible is the fastest growing private sector employer in Newark.

The Fanny Pack Moment

Katz began his career in the early 70s as an author and journalist. At the time, he regularly went on runs in Riverside Park, listening to books on tape from a tape player in his fanny pack. While working on a column for Esquire on the potential of the internet, he recalls a phone conversation with his college roommate who was a supercomputer designer. They were talking about analog and digital processing when, he says, he had his “eureka moment.” Katz realized that instead of having to rent tapes he could eventually access every book ever printed from a device that he could keep in his fanny pack. “You’re saying in theory, there could be a digital inventory that would never be out of stock, and there wouldn’t be any need to go out of print?” he recalls saying in that conversation.

He hung up and thought about it some more, and then quickly called his roommate back, “We need to figure out a way to liberate the signal. We need to create a device that you can take in your car or the park or to your job. That conversation sparked the beginning of the first digital audiobook platform; the iPod was still four years away.

Journalist turned CEO

Like BECU’s Benson Porter and Steelcase CEO Jim Keane, whom I’ve previously profiled in this series, Katz strikes me as part CEO and part anthropologist, deeply interested in the intersection of people and the environments where they live and work.

As a journalist, Katz wrote about iconic American companies like Sears and Nike, and he won critical acclaim for his book chronicling the experience of the middle class in postwar America. He credits his career in journalism with teaching him how to be an inventor, “There’s no better training for starting an invention company than being an inquisitive writer. You have to go out and find the facts, as a journalist. It’s a fantastic backdrop for being morally and courageously honest about what you don’t know.”

Moving to Newark

Unlike companies that are lured to incorporate in cities with tax benefits and other government subsidies, Katz says he made the move to Newark without any perks, “We just did it because we wanted to. At that point, we knew we were becoming really successful.” But he says they didn’t want to be another company that was successful and then parachuted into a community in distress for charity dinners. Instead, Katz saw the potential to impact a community in need at its core, and he has been experimenting with a wide range of programs and policies to maximize the impact of being in Newark.