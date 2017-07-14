From LinkedIn Mentors To Follow-Up Emails: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned about a new service LinkedIn is testing to connect users with mentors, what it takes to write follow-up email that doesn’t annoy the recipient, and how to answer when a job interviewer asks, “So do you have any questions for me?”

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of July 8:

1. LinkedIn Is Testing A New Feature That Matches You With A Mentor

You know that finding a mentor can help your career progress, but you probably also know how difficult it is to find a good one. After all, asking someone to be your mentor is like asking them to be an unpaid consultant who’s deeply invested in your career—no small request. So LinkedIn is aiming to solve this problem by connecting people who want mentors with people who actually want to give career advice.

2. This Is How To Write A Follow-Up Email That’s Not Annoying

When it comes to follow-up emails, it can be hard to know where the line falls between persistence and rudeness. But as much as you might hate composing (and receiving) them, some follow-ups manage to avoid making recipients immediately reach for “delete.” For starters, you can write a specific subject line with a clear call to action—and you should definitely stay away from using the “high-priority” button when it isn’t an emergency.