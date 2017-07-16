These Are The LinkedIn InMails That Get The Highest Response Rates

If you’re on LinkedIn and have a complete profile, there’s a good chance you’ve received “InMail,” the platform’s messaging feature for people who aren’t first-degree connections. Used well, InMail can be a powerful networking tool. Here at LinkedIn, we’ve seen interactions between recruiters and members increase 40% over the past two years, and InMail response rates are up 25% this year after an all-time-high in June. More people are finding jobs through the InMails they receive, and recruiters are being more thoughtful in the messages they send.

But with the overall volume of InMail rising, you’ll want to make sure the messages you send are actually getting read and responded to—and that goes for recruiters as much as for ordinary members who use LinkedIn for networking. So we dug into the data on the types of messages the most successful recruiters send on LinkedIn to find out which ones actually work. Here’s what we learned. Related: Recruiters Explain What The Worst LinkedIn Profiles Have In Common Make It Personal, And Point Out Commonalities Simply sending personalized InMails instead of canned templates can boost your response rate by 15%. Unsurprisingly, sending a bulk message is a major factor in driving down response rates. So yes, you can use templates, but take the time to customize them. I’m a yoga teacher in addition to my marketing role at LinkedIn. A few years back, a recruiter who also happens to be a yoga teacher got in touch and referred to both of our yoga careers. Here’s what it said: Hi Neha, I noticed on your LinkedIn profile that you’re a yoga instructor. I was recently certified as a yoga instructor as well, and value the importance of having a passion, outside of work. I work for ABC company and we have just received funding that will allow us to grow our company substantially. We’re looking for a program manager to join our team. I love your experience in the tech industry, as well as your passion for work-life balance and think you can be a good fit. Would you be interested in a call? While I wasn’t interested in the role, I took the time to respond and say thanks for reaching out. Mentioning things you have in common helps create an immediate personal connection and can boost your chances of getting a response. Folks who share a group in common with you, for example, are 21% more likely to write back. And referencing a former employer in common increases your chances of getting an InMail response by 27%. Related: This Is What Recruiters Look For On Your LinkedIn Profile

Emphasize The Connection This may seem cliché, but using the word “connect” tends to boost response rates for InMail. The same goes for mentioning that you’d like to follow up—using terms like “talk,” “chat,” “call,” etc. can all improve response rates. But don’t go much further than that! Among the InMail recruiters send, we’ve actually found that phrases related to scheduling (like specific days of the week), salary, and sharing email addresses, all tend to decrease the likelihood of response. (That said, LinkedIn recently rolled out a video preview feature that lets recruiters add links to company culture videos, for instance, that candidates can watch in-app.) Many recruiters like to ask candidates for names of other people they know who might be interested in a certain job—and that’s also a mistake. It reinforces the idea that it’s all about the recruiter, not the job candidate. Build credibility and trust first, and you’ll find the candidate more receptive to sharing referrals. Here’s an example: Subject line: Let’s connect! I came across your profile and was very impressed with your design background. I’m recruiting for a well-known pharma company in Philadelphia and wanted to reach out and see if you were interested in hearing about an Art Director role. If you are, would love to share more details. If not, either way, great to connect! Keep It Short And Sweet As with email, brevity helps. Make subject lines snappy but short, and keep the overall InMail message between 200 and 500 characters. Subject line: Connection opportunity I’m a marketing manager at XX company and I’m eager to learn from people like you, with your background. I came across your LinkedIn profile and your path is very similar to the one I hope to take. I was wondering if you would like to connect and grab coffee sometime? Thanks! Related: Career Experts Make Over These Mediocre LinkedIn Profiles Send It Whenever Believe it or not, timing doesn’t matter. While most people tend to send InMails in the middle of the week to avoid Monday madness, that Friday mental check-out, or the perceived weekend black hole, our data shows that response rates are pretty much even all week long. That’s because people tend to respond when they can, not right when you’ve sent your message.

