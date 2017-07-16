These Are The LinkedIn InMails That Get The Highest Response Rates

If you’re on LinkedIn and have a complete profile, there’s a good chance you’ve received “InMail,” the platform’s messaging feature for people who aren’t first-degree connections. Used well, InMail can be a powerful networking tool. Here at LinkedIn, we’ve seen interactions between recruiters and members increase 40% over the past two years, and InMail response rates are up 25% this year after an all-time-high in June. More people are finding jobs through the InMails they receive, and recruiters are being more thoughtful in the messages they send.

But with the overall volume of InMail rising, you’ll want to make sure the messages you send are actually getting read and responded to—and that goes for recruiters as much as for ordinary members who use LinkedIn for networking. So we dug into the data on the types of messages the most successful recruiters send on LinkedIn to find out which ones actually work. Here’s what we learned.

Make It Personal, And Point Out Commonalities

Simply sending personalized InMails instead of canned templates can boost your response rate by 15%. Unsurprisingly, sending a bulk message is a major factor in driving down response rates. So yes, you can use templates, but take the time to customize them.

I’m a yoga teacher in addition to my marketing role at LinkedIn. A few years back, a recruiter who also happens to be a yoga teacher got in touch and referred to both of our yoga careers. Here’s what it said:

Hi Neha, I noticed on your LinkedIn profile that you’re a yoga instructor. I was recently certified as a yoga instructor as well, and value the importance of having a passion, outside of work. I work for ABC company and we have just received funding that will allow us to grow our company substantially. We’re looking for a program manager to join our team. I love your experience in the tech industry, as well as your passion for work-life balance and think you can be a good fit. Would you be interested in a call?

While I wasn’t interested in the role, I took the time to respond and say thanks for reaching out. Mentioning things you have in common helps create an immediate personal connection and can boost your chances of getting a response. Folks who share a group in common with you, for example, are 21% more likely to write back. And referencing a former employer in common increases your chances of getting an InMail response by 27%.

