Goop Goes On The Defensive In A Doctors’ Note To Haters

Today, in a letter titled “Uncensored: A Word from Our Doctors,” the lifestyle website defended its support of unorthodox health practices, and the medical professionals who advocate them. The three-tier piece includes a general note from the editors along with statements from two doctors who are Goop contributors.

“As Goop has grown, so has the attention we receive,” begins the letter. “We consistently find ourselves to be of interest to many—and for that, we are grateful—but we also find that there are third parties who critique Goop to leverage that interest and bring attention to themselves.”

The brand routinely posts information about procedures that fall outside the realm of traditional medicine: crystal therapies, vitamin supplements, and more recently, vaginal jade eggs (which one gynecologist called a “load of garbage“). Such content has made the site, helmed by Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, the subject of much criticism and ridicule online.

Now, Goop is firing back in what’s becoming an epic schoolyard back-and-forth tiff between Western and alternative medicine. The letter takes issue with “indiscriminate attacks that question the motivation and integrity of the doctors who contribute to the site.” And this will be the first in a series of posts on Goop revisiting controversial topics and offering space for doctors to respond “in a respectful and substantive manner.”

Dr. Steven Gundry is one contributor who helped pen the letter. The cardiologist wrote the book The Plant Paradox, which claims that gluten is just one variety of a common, and highly toxic, plant-based protein called lectin. Gundry holds that many commonly thought “safe” fruits, vegetables, nuts, and beans possess these lectins that “incite a kind of chemical warfare” within our bodies. He shared his theory in a Goop essay called “Are We Wrong About What Makes Food Healthy?”

Dr. Jen Gunter, an OB/GYN who consistently scolds Goop, then published a response on her blog headlined, “Dear Gwyneth Paltrow we’re not f**king with you we’re correcting you, XOXO Science.” Gunter took aim at the lectin theory, among other ideas pedaled by Goop, adding that medical professionals and journalists are exasperated by the site and forced into “almost constant debunking of the health ‘advice’ and all around medical bullshit” on Goop. It was harsh.