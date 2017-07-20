Why did the Trump administration yank climate experts from Zuckerberg’s national park tour?

As part of this year’s personal challenge, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been touring the country, seeking to visit every state, and getting to know real people along the way . Last Saturday, reports the Washington Post , Zuck flew to Montana, where he planned to check out the ways that climate change has ravaged the glaciers at that state’s fabulous Glacier National Park.

The Post also writes that just days before Zuck’s arrival, the Trump administration decided to remove some of the experts on climate change that were originally supposed to take him around the park. “Interior Press Secretary Heather Swift made it clear that she did not want Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow involved in the tour,” the Post wrote, “according to three people with knowledge of the decision.” So what were they afraid of? Could it be that the park officials would acknowledge climate change was real, something that would likely scare members of the Trump administration, which has demonstrated that it is skeptical of the entire concept? You can decide for yourself.