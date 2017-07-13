Westeros’s Top Design Agency Offers Case Studies On “Game Of Thrones” Houses

WHAT: WesterosDesign.com , a website that purports to be from the leading agency in Westeros (with an office in Essos, across the Narrow Sea, of course).

WHO: The Game of Thrones tribute project is a lark from Alex Zamiar and Jonathan Richman of the Martin Agency, with strategy and design help from Gigi Jordan and Matt Wojtysiak.

WHY WE CARE: With six seasons and approximately 10,000,000 thinkpieces behind us, it’s hard to imagine that there’s anything new to do with Game of Thrones–but Westeros Design is downright novel even for the most obsessed-over fantasy world this side of Middle Earth. Written as a series of in-world case studies from the firm that ostensibly designed the banners for Houses Stark, Lannister, Targaryen, Bolton, and Arryn–as well as the Titan of Braavos and the sigil of Lord Baelish–the site is surprisingly deep in its content, and a perfect example of the sort of agency-speak that is downright hilarious to imagine in a fantasy world.

“When you can ride, tame and give birth to dragons, it’s fairly obvious how you should direct your brand look and feel. So most of our work was done. But, when House Targaryen came to us there was one major problem hurting their public perception: no dragons. They had been extinct for several hundred years. In our opinion, all the flaxen hair and banners in the world couldn’t come close to doing what a terrifying giant fire-breathing killing machine could do for both brand recall and conversion.”

Every page of the site is fully in-character (visit “location” to see that they’re on the northwest side of King’s Landing, and don’t skip the “our team” page to meet the Dothraki head of new client acquisitions), which just proves that Zamiar and Richman seem to take their Game of Thrones fandom every bit as seriously as you do.