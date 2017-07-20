New moms rejoice: Thirdlove created a nursing bra that actually fits and isn’t super scratchy

I’m a new mom, so I’m fairly familiar with the nursing bra market. In short, it’s not a pretty picture: Most come with little clasps where the strap meets the front of the bra to make it easy unbuckle when you’re trying to feed your baby or pump. But since it’s such a specialized product, the bras themselves don’t tend to come in many sizes or fit very comfortably. Many I’ve tried only come in small, medium, or large, which means they don’t generally provide much support.

Thirdlove has been working for months on a more comfortable solution. They’ve launched two $72 nursing bras today, one with an underwire and another without, both with the quick release clasp on the front. The best thing about them is that they come in every single size the brand makes, including its signature half-sizes to ensure the perfect fit. They’re also made from super soft cotton modal and the closure is at the front, rather than the back, to ensure there is as little friction against the skin as possible.