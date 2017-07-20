Breathless coverage of Elon Musk is exactly how fake news begins

Today was just a normal ol’ day in the news cycle, at least in terms of 2017. And then Elon Musk decided to tweet something.

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

“What does ‘verbal govt approval’ mean?” you might ask. “A good question!” says I. And the answer is: We have no freaking idea. For all we know, Musk had coffee with a few municipal officials who thought the idea was a fun way to jazz things up.

Still, news organizations pounced immediately—or took the bait. Among the sweeping headline pronouncements:

• NBC New York: “NY to DC in 29 Minutes: Musk Gets Go-Ahead for Hyperloop.” (It has since been changed to “Elon Musk Says He Has Approval to Build NY-DC Hyperloop.” Facebook, however is still showing the first.)

• The Independent: “Elon Musk ‘given approval’ to build 760mph Hyperloop between New York and D.C.”

• SlashGear: “Elon Musk Hyperloop for 29 min NY-DC ride given go-ahead.”