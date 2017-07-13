You Can Speak More Powerfully Without Ever Raising Your Voice

You’ve sat at the back of the room and struggled to make out what the person up front is saying. Aware of how aggravating that is, you try and do things differently the next time it’s your turn to speak—to “project” and “speak up.” You think the extra volume helps your voice carry and makes you sound authoritative.

But just ask anybody seated in the front row—or even the tenth—and once their eardrums are done ringing, they’ll probably tell you they felt shouted at, that it was no less annoying than listening to someone who’s hard to make out. Maybe they even missed your message completely as a result.

The truth is that projecting power as a speaker doesn’t mean getting louder. Here are a few tips for speaking more powerfully without having to raise your voice.

1. Shift From “Projecting” To “Releasing”

Whenever you’re coached to “project,” there’s one thing you’ll almost certainly do: push harder. You force yourself to get louder. You think of your sound like a bullet or a cannonball. You use all the energy of your breath to propel your sound up and forward, which makes it louder but also more piercing. Your audience will naturally pull away.

Now for contrast, think of releasing your sound instead of projecting it. Think of the sound of your voice more like a rainbow stretching across a wide expanse of water—and the smooth surface of the water placidly reflects it, rather than trembling in short, choppy waves. To see what this feels like, count to five loudly. Then just say the word “one” slowly, extending that single syllable for the same amount of time it took you to reach “five” a moment ago. Chances are your volume will have dropped a bit, but not your vocal power.

By thinking in terms of releasing your voice, you’re simply allowing your breath to support your natural sound—one that’s colorful and inspiring rather than harsh.