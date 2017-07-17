These Are The Job Skills Of The Future That Robots Can’t Master

We may live in a digital world, but soft skills like communication, problem solving, collaboration, and empathy are becoming more valued than technology, says Paul Roehrig, chief strategy officer for Cognizant Digital Business , a business and technology service provider.

“People skills are more and more important in an era where we have powerful and pervasive technology,” he says. “It sounds counterintuitive, but to beat the bot, you need to be more human.”

When evaluating their hiring plans for 2017, 62% of employers rate soft skills as very important, according to CareerBuilder. But a recent survey by the Wall Street Journal found that 89% of executives are having a difficult time finding people with these qualities.

Some blame technology and the emphasis on STEM for the demise of things like communication, but Roehrig, coauthor of What To Do When Machines Do Everything: How to Get Ahead in a World of AI, Algorithms, Bots, and Big Data, believes those skills haven’t diminished; they’re simply needed in larger quantities now. “As machines do more routinized and lower-value-add work, more people are needed to work in context of what automation and AI cannot do,” he says.

If you haven’t upped your emphasis on soft skills, maybe it’s time to rethink your workplace strategy. Teaching employees soft skills boosts productivity and retention by 12%, delivering a 256% return on investment, according to a study from the University of Michigan. Here are four changes to make in your organization that will help employees develop the skills you need to succeed:

1. Evaluate Your Culture

While classes are helpful, the best way to teach soft skills is by making them part of your work environment, says Linda Sharkey, author of Future-Proof Workplace: Six Strategies to Accelerate Talent Development, Reshape Your Culture, and Proceed with Purpose. “Build the behaviors you want into your culture,” she says. “If part of your culture is collaboration, people will learn it, because that’s the expected behavior they see in others.”

For example, custom software creator Menlo Innovations pairs people to work on a project, then rotates them for the next project. “Moving people around helps people adapt and interact better with others, and it gets them out of their comfort zones,” she says.