Elon Musk’s latest Boring Company tweet is a doozy

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Not sure what he means here, but the tech billionaire just claimed on Twitter that he has received “verbal govt approval” for a hyperloop network connecting New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

Seems like a stretch given that area he describes is served by multiple transportation agencies and government bodies—and hindered by a bloat of bureaucratic red tape—but we’ll reach out anyway. 

Earlier this year, Musk unveiled a conceptual look at an underground tunnel network he says could alleviate traffic congestion in cities like Los Angeles. More on that here.

Update: Important context. Thanks, Elon.

