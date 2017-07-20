Elon Musk’s latest Boring Company tweet is a doozy

Not sure what he means here, but the tech billionaire just claimed on Twitter that he has received “verbal govt approval” for a hyperloop network connecting New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.
Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017
Seems like a stretch given that area he describes is served by multiple transportation agencies and government bodies—and hindered by a bloat of bureaucratic red tape—but we’ll reach out anyway.
City center to city center in each case, with up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017
Earlier this year, Musk unveiled a conceptual look at an underground tunnel network he says could alleviate traffic congestion in cities like Los Angeles. More on that here.
Update: Important context. Thanks, Elon.
Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017