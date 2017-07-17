Superstar Athletes Recount Their Lowest Defeats For Gatorade’s New Podcast

As a marketer, Gatorade is no stranger to creating entertaining, compelling ads. Look no further than “Be Like Mike.” Or one of the best Serena Williams ads ever made . Or the Manning brothers pranking college kids . Gatorade is also a pioneer in branded content, with 2009’s “Replay” series that gave small, local sports teams the chance to have a rematch of their biggest games.

Now Gatorade is once again aiming to push the potential of brand content with a new podcast series, created with Gimlet Creative, that features the superstar likes of Peyton and Eli Manning, Serena Williams, Matt Ryan, J.J. Watt, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more, talking about the lowest points in their careers. The Secret To Victory is a six-episode series that launches this week, and is tied into the brand’s overall campaign of the same name, that launched two weeks ago, and will include ads, the podcast, as well as some content in association with The Player’s Tribune.

The campaign’s anthem ad introduces the theme, but Gatorade’s head of consumer engagement Kenny Mitchell says that by being part of a larger campaign, the focus of the podcast can be on storytelling over selling.

“It’s not just about logos and brand mentions, it’s about telling authentic stories that connect well to what our brand is all about, and we feel this campaign, and this podcast series specifically delivers on that,” says Mitchell.

The first episode features brothers Peyton and Eli Manning talking about the trials and tribulations of their rookie NFL seasons, and how it steeled them to work harder and prepared them for success later on. Hosted by former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, the stories are engaging and insightful, in an ESPN-meets-NPR vibe that works well.

Gimlet Creative creative director Nazanin Rafsanjani says there was never a moment where they had to sell Gatorade or talk about the brand. “They very much bought into the idea that these episodes had to stand on their own and can’t be all about Gatorade,” she says. “For them, it’s a new podcast, and for some of the athletes, it was new to them to be doing something for Gatorade that isn’t promoting the brand explicitly. It’s brought to you by Gatorade, but beyond that there’s no real brand presence. And no one would listen to it if there was. That’s how we approach all of our brand podcasts–no one will listen to it if it sounds like an ad.”