You’ll never want to go outside again thanks to PBS’s space TV lineup

When it comes to space TV, Star Trek is not the final frontier (neither is Babylon Five or even Battlestar Galactica). That’s because science-fiction has nothing on reality. PBS has just announced a new lineup of space-themed programming and you won’t need to leave the house to see the stars for a long time. Plan your viewing parties now.
* NOVA “Eclipse Over America,” Monday, August 21, 9 p.m. ET
“Join scientists and citizens alike as they observe the first total solar eclipse to traverse the U.S. mainland in more than a generation.”
* The Farthest – Voyager in Space, Wednesday, August 23, 9 p.m. ET
“Learn how NASA‘s epic Voyager mission, launched in 1977, revolutionized our understanding of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and their dazzling moons and rings.”
* NOVA “Death Dive to Saturn”, Wednesday, September 13, 9 p.m. ET
“A suspenseful ride during Cassini’s final hours as it dives into Saturn’s atmosphere.”
* A Year in Space, Wednesday, November 15, 8 p.m. ET
“Follow astronaut Scott Kelly’s record-breaking 12-month mission on the International Space Station, from launch to landing, as NASA charts the effects of long-duration spaceflight by comparing him to his identical twin on Earth, astronaut Mark Kelly.”
* Beyond A Year in Space, Wednesday, November 15, 9 p.m. ET
“Picking up where the first film left off—Scott Kelly’s last day in space and return to Earth—the final installment also introduces the next generation of astronauts training to leave Earth’s orbit and travel into deep space.”
If you’re one of those pesky cord-cutters, a bunch of the shows will be available to stream the morning after broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS apps.
[Image: NASA]