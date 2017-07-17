From Apple To Advocacy: Why Media Arts Lab Is Doubling Down On Social Impact

For the past few decades, it’s been best known as Apple’s ad agency. The partnership between the Cupertino tech giant and TBWA\Media Arts Lab has been among the tightest ever between an agency and a brand. Read any Steve Jobs biography and you’re sure to find TBWA\MAL’s creative chairman Lee Clow.

A few years ago, the agency launched a separate social impact division called MAL\For Good that focused exclusively on marketing and advertising with a goal of making the world a better place. It’s most high-profile work won gold at Cannes Lions in 2015 for Conservation International’s “Nature Is Speaking” campaign, and the agency helped Laurene Powell Jobs launch the non-profit XQ Super School. Other campaigns include work for Chicago Cred, a job-training and anti-violence organization founded by former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, environmental law organization Earth Justice, Best Friends animal rescue, the Muslim Public Affairs Council, and for-profit philanthropic organization The Emerson Collective. The agency is also creating content for the XQ Super School Live show, that will air on CBS, ABC, NBC, and FOX on September 8.

But now, aligning with a rising trend in both consumer culture and marketing research, MAL\For Good is expanding its scope beyond clients with a dot-org, and they’re aiming to help brands of all types use their marketing muscle to do some good while boosting their bottom line. While the agency says it wants to use its communication skills to help make the world better, recent studies suggest it’s also good for business.

A 2016 study by Edelman found 80% of global consumers agree that businesses must play a role in addressing societal issues. Unilever reported in 2016 that 33% of consumers are now choosing to buy from brands they believe are doing social or environmental good. Deloitte reported that 87% of millennials believe that business success should be based on more than just profit.

https://youtu.be/RWa0h0wMdbw

Wieden+Kennedy Portland and Nike Foundation alum Julia Plowman was named MAL\For Good’s managing director in February, joining global creative president Duncan Milner who moved over in October 2016 after leading the creative team at TBWA\MAL since 2000. Right now, MAL\For Good has 28 e mployees and is growing with its own offices on the TBWA\Chiat\Day campus. It’s also converting a monster tour bus that Mitt Romney used during his presidential campaign into the MAL\For Good HQ, a social impact incubator on wheels, connecting clients with creative communities.

“We’re growing because more and more brands are investing in social impact,” says Plowman. “We’re here to help them do it right, do it authentically. And that takes strategy, planning, and creativity. You can’t just knock-off authentic social purpose ideas; you have to build them deliberately and diligently. That takes real investment. And that’s exactly what we specialize in.”