These Kid-Made Cartoons Tackle Periods, Bullying, And Coming Out

“ Embarrassing Period Story ” is a three-minute animated cartoon told from the perspective of a 14-year-old girl named Oishani, who relates the shock, embarrassment, and anger she experienced when a boy she once liked discovered that she was on her period during a long school trip.

“He starts scavenging through my bag and picks up my pads and he’s like, ‘What’s this?'” Oishani narrates, as the boy on screen holds a handful of maxi-pads aloft for others to notice. “I snatch it from him, I feel like slapping it on him,” she adds. And then, because this is Cartoon Land, that leads to a funny re-imagining of what such a make-believe scene might have actually looked like.

In the end, a teacher busts the miscreant and Oishani moves on with her life. But what makes this different from traditional kid-friendly fodder is that Oishani is actually a real person. She uploaded her story in her own words semi-anonymously via audio file to a new kind of online cartoon network, Storybooth, which allows kids to share their first name, age, and whatever sort of serious, embarrassing or funny experience they’ve had to heal and help others relate.

Many of the results become cartoons, a stylization that not only lets the company add some visual humor or metaphorical exaggeration when things get heavy, but also helps protect the identity of the storyteller.

Whatever the outcome, people are watching. Since being posted on YouTube a little over a year ago, Oishani’s video has been viewed more than 2.1 million times, drawing 2,900 mostly supportive comments. The site, which launched last May, features about 70 tales with over 70 million total views. These run the gamut from how it feels be bullied for wearing a hijab (Ammaarah, age 16), to coping with parental pressure (Andrea, age 18). Other episodes talk about battling things like smoking, an eating disorder, and the fear and anxiety of coming out.

Growing up has always been tough; it’s arguable more so when the popularity contests or bullying can extend online. In many ways, Storybooth, offers a way to address all that. “The networks weren’t really keeping up with where [young people] were going in terms of how they consume digital content, and they weren’t really covering the issues that are relevant to kids in a meaningful way,” says Marcy Sinel, who cofounded the company with her husband Josh.

The Sinels learned that firsthand: They spent nearly two decades running an interactive agency that either built or managed some of the biggest kid-related communities online, including offerings from AOL, MTV, Noggin, and Nickelodeon. “Because YouTube is so authentic we didn’t want to script something,” she says of their new process. “We wanted to actually create a space where [these] voices were the platform. And we simply would take these stories and just elevate them through the animation.”