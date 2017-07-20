Citymapper doesn’t just want to give you directions—it wants to drive you there

Back in May, Citymapper test drove its “smart” (if it does say so itself, which it totally does ) bus service, which ran around London for a few weeks making all the other buses look dumb by comparison. Now, the company is expanding on the concept. It’s been approved by the city for its first commercial bus route : CM2 – Night Rider.

The bus service will only run late night (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) through the heart of East London, helping hipsters get home from a night of sipping cocktails at Super Lyan in Hoxton or making eyes at each other at Sager + Wilde in Shoreditch. The service will launch in late August or maybe early September (“you know how it is,” Citymapper resignedly writes in a Medium post today) and will run on weekend nights for now. Check out more details here.

[Image: Citymapper]