This Cover Letter Checklist Can Help You Show Off Your Personality Without Overdoing It

Writing a cover letter that shows off your personality might feel like a high-risk, high-reward strategy. Chances are, if you stick with outdated advice and lean on classic go-to lines , you won’t have to worry about saying anything that will make you look bad.

But, if we’re being honest, playing it safe isn’t going to help you reach your goals, either. You want the hiring manager to call you in for an interview. And if your application’s forgettable, that’s probably not going to happen.

With that in mind, you’ve got to add some personality. And you know that, to you, it’s going to read a little strange to you no matter what (just because it’s different). So, if you’re feeling uncertain whether or not it’s working, ask yourself the following questions:

1. Am I Being Rude?

Clearly, you’d never talk down to the hiring manager on purpose. But sometimes, in an effort to lighten the tone, applicants end up doing that by accident.

Related: How To Embrace The Most Embarrassing Part Of Your Resume

One of the reasons a line like “I hate writing cover letters and you hate reading them…” doesn’t land is that you’re making an assumption.

Maybe the hiring manager does like reviewing materials. Maybe he’s in HR because he’s passionate about connecting the right people with a company he believes in. I’ve personally read hundreds of cover letters and I’ve enjoyed those with powerful stories, with an anecdote that made me feel like I knew the candidate better, and with accomplishments that made me think: This person could be exactly who we’re looking for!